  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
03 Jul 2018, Edition - 1085, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Police files FIR against Congress I-T cell member Chirag Patnaik
  • SC on lynching: Top court warns states, says ‘such incidents must not recur’
  • The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought custodial interrogation of the senior Congress leader in the INX Media case
  • 6 injured and 2 currently in ICU, NDRF team rescues 2 from debris #MumbaiBridgeCollapse
  • Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor has moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will fly to Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his team
  • PM Narendra Modi said when BJP government came to power, the state of the economy was much worse than expected
  • Road over bridge collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri west, railway line affected
Travel

Kerala News

Four priests booked for rape in Kerala

Covai Post Network

July 2, 2018

KOCHI: The Crime Branch of Kerala police booked four priests of Malankara Orthodox Church on charges of rape and molesting a housewife.

The priests – Fr. Job Mathew, Fr. Abraham Varghese, Fr. Jaise K George and Fr. Johnson V. Mathew – have been booked based on the affidavit submitted by the victim.

A resident of Thiruvalla complained that five priests of Malankara Orthodox Church have been sexually abusing his wife for several years, following one of the offenders threatening her with one of her confessions.

The accused demanded sexual favours by blackmailing her. They threatened to tell her husband about her previous relationship.

The matter surfaced after her husband stumbled upon a bill paid for staying in a hotel in Kochi with the priests.

The victim’s husband said that he had complained to the church but it had not taken any action against the priests.

Though he had complained about five priests, case has been registered only against four, sources said.

The arrest of the priests is expected soon, sources added.

The incident came to light after an audio clip containing the victim’s husband’s purported conversation with a church official alleging sexual abuse of his wife by the priests was widely circulated in social media.

The man has handed over copies of evidence against the priests to the probe team.

The woman, in her affidavit, said the abuse began by Abraham Varghese when she was 16. After she got married, she made a secret confession before Job Mathews, who threatened to reveal it to her husband. Later she discussed the issue with Johnson Mathew, who morphed her picture and exploited her.

Depressed by the events, the victim went to Jaise George for counselling, who also turned out to be an abuser.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿