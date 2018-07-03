03 Jul 2018, Edition - 1085, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Police files FIR against Congress I-T cell member Chirag Patnaik
- SC on lynching: Top court warns states, says ‘such incidents must not recur’
- The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought custodial interrogation of the senior Congress leader in the INX Media case
- 6 injured and 2 currently in ICU, NDRF team rescues 2 from debris #MumbaiBridgeCollapse
- Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor has moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will fly to Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his team
- PM Narendra Modi said when BJP government came to power, the state of the economy was much worse than expected
- Road over bridge collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri west, railway line affected
Gatekeeper’s laxity detains train for hours near Kollam
Covai Post Network
July 3, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
Kochi: The Tambaram-Kollam Express train was detained for long hours as a railway gate keeper had left the gate unattended on the Pathanapuram-Kottarakara section today.
The train was detained at 1 km from Avaneeswaram railway station.
After the Punalur-Kollam left the station, the Tamabaram Express remained stay put in the outer waiting for signal.
When the railway authorities inspected the cause of delay, they came to know that the gatekeeper had left the gate open.
Unless the gate is closed, trains will not get signal to cross over.