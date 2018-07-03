03 Jul 2018, Edition - 1085, Tuesday
- Police files FIR against Congress I-T cell member Chirag Patnaik
- SC on lynching: Top court warns states, says ‘such incidents must not recur’
- The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought custodial interrogation of the senior Congress leader in the INX Media case
- 6 injured and 2 currently in ICU, NDRF team rescues 2 from debris #MumbaiBridgeCollapse
- Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor has moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will fly to Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his team
- PM Narendra Modi said when BJP government came to power, the state of the economy was much worse than expected
- Road over bridge collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri west, railway line affected
Hunt for culprits in Kochi college campus continues
Kochi: Police have intensified their search to nab more accused in the Maharaja’s College attack where a degree student Abhimanyu died on Sunday night.
Three accused have been arrested. Those arrested are Bilal, BCM College, Kottayam, Farooq of Pathan amrita and a non student Riyasat, 37, of Fort Kochi. They were among the seven arrested in connection with the incident.
There were eight others involved in the attack and police are trying to trace them on the basis of CCTV visuals.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the incident was seen seriously by the government as it had the involvement of extremists. Such incidents had never happened in campus history, he added.