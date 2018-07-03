Hunt for culprits in Kochi college campus continues

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Police have intensified their search to nab more accused in the Maharaja’s College attack where a degree student Abhimanyu died on Sunday night.

Three accused have been arrested. Those arrested are Bilal, BCM College, Kottayam, Farooq of Pathan amrita and a non student Riyasat, 37, of Fort Kochi. They were among the seven arrested in connection with the incident.

There were eight others involved in the attack and police are trying to trace them on the basis of CCTV visuals.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the incident was seen seriously by the government as it had the involvement of extremists. Such incidents had never happened in campus history, he added.