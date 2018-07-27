  • Download mobile app

27 Jul 2018, Edition - 1109, Friday

Idukki dam touches 2,392 feet mark, KSEB issues first alert

Covai Post Network

July 27, 2018

KOCHI: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) issued a first alert as the water level in the Idukki dam touched 2,392 feet against its full level of 2,403 feet. The Board has started preparations to release water from the reservoir through Cheruthoni dam when the water goes up by another eight feet.

According to sources, the board will sound the second alert once the water level reaches 2,395 mark and a final alert when it touches 2,399 mark. The water level is expected to reach the (full reservoir level) FRL in one week.

Control rooms will be opened in the next two days to monitor the situation every 30 minutes. All Government agencies and Disaster Management Authority will be apprised of the situation.

Water released from Cheruthoni dam will pass through Thadiyambadu, Karimban, Chelachuvadu, to Lower Periyar from where water enters Ernakulam region.

Talking to The Covai Post, the board’s Director, Corporate Planning, Venugopal said water will be released in low volume immediately after the water level touched 2,400 mark. “In 2013, KSEB waited till the water level touched 2,403 FRL. But as the rain stopped there was no discharge of water. The inflow decreased, whereas

power generation increased,” he said.

“Releasing water after it touches 2,403 feet FRL may cause destruction in mass scale. District Collectors of Idukki, Alappuzha and Ernakulam have been alerted about the situation,” he added.

“Release of water in small quantity will not cause any grave difficulty to the people living o either sides of the downstream,” Kochuthresiamma Poulose, president, Idukki district panchayat told The Covai Post.

“We will discuss the issue with the Collector tomorrow,” she added.

Meanwhile, five of the six 130 MW generators are working throughout to delay increase in water level. One generator is under maintenance. The last time the dam was opened was in October 1981 and 1992.

Cheruthoni dam, Idukki dam and Kulamavu dam hold the water in the reservoir. Except Cheruthoni dam, the other two dams do not have shutters.

