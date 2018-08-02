Idukki dam trial run if level touches 2,398ft, says Minister Mani

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Power Minister M M Mani today said water from Idukki dam would be released on a trial basis as soon as it reached 2,398 ft against the full level of 2,403 ft.

This would help in instilling confidence in people residing in vulnerable areas, he told reporters after presiding over a meeting at the collectorate at Painav.

People could experience the impact of the trial run and all their concerns would vanish, he said.

But, the possibility of water reaching that level was remote as rainfall had stopped and inflow reduced, he said.

However, monsoon was active and rain could restart anytime, he said.

If the north east monsoon was also strong, the level would obviosly reach the red mark in no time.

A warning would be given when it reached 2,397 ft. The moment it touched 2,398 ft, trial run will begin.

The existing levels was 2396.12 ft.