It’s better you step down, Kerala HC tells Chandy

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed Transport Minister Thomas Chandy’s plea seeking to quash​ Alappuzha Collector’s report indicting Chandy of land grab and violating law.

Dismissing his plea, the division bench, criticised the Minister for filing a plea against his own Government. The court said it was better that he step down from the Government, considering that the first respondent in his petition was the State Government.

Earlier, the court observed that Chandy’s action was unconstitutional and said that the Government has lost the confidence in him. Though the court gave Chandy’s counsel Vivek Thanka to withdraw the petition, the Minister did not do so, following which the court dismissed the same.