Jacob Thomas’ suspension extended by four more months

KOCHI: The Kerala Government on Monday extended the suspension of whistle blower IPS officer Jacob Thomas by four more months. A panel, headed by Chief Secretary, on July 25, recommended the extension of suspension citing the ongoing probe against him.

The Government’s latest action against the former Vigilance and Anti-Corruption chief shows that it has not shed its vindictiveness against Jacob who had criticised the Government over the relief works after the Ockhi cyclone tragedy which wreaked havoc in the State.

The Government, in its suspension order, said it found Thomas’ statements at a press meeting on December 9 were ‘certainly inflammatory in nature’. It also said the officer’s conduct warranted suspension under the provisions of rule 3(A) of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) rules of 1969.

Also an inquiry commission was set up to probe Thomas’ act of writing books without taking permission from the Government and revealing matters pertaining to certain cases in his books. (The cases that he had referred were the ones involving former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in Pattoor land grab case, appointment case involving former Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan and bar bribery case involving former Finance Minister K.M. Mani.)

Suspension of IPS officers are reviewed every six months.