  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
13 Jul 2018, Edition - 1095, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharamam takes on UN Secretary-General, calls UNHRC Report ‘flawed’
  • ‘Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s threat should not be taken lightly’, says Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman, JKNPP
  • Kulgam J&K: Now, an attack on cops, heavy exchange of fire is underway
  • Terrorists attack CRPF jawans deployed at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag of South Kashmir. Two CRPF jawans got critically injured
  • ‘Don’t forget 1987’, warns Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti
  • Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing a women welfare programme in Panchkula when he made the statement
  • BJP President Amit Shah is set to visit Telangana today
Travel

Kerala News

Kamal backs women’s collective on Dileep issue

Covai Post Network

July 13, 2018

Kochi: Veteran actor Kamal Hassan today said he supported the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on the issue of admission of actor Dileep into Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

The association had erred in readmitting actor Dileep, accused of abduction and rape, he said at a conclave organised by a leading Malayalam daily here.

The association should have discussed the matter threadbare before taking a final decision, Kamal said.

Expressing concern over restrictions prevailing in the entertainment industry, he said there were many who talked much about freedom in the entertainment industry. But, he had doubts whether there was really freedom in the industry.

He criticised the role of the Censor Board in usurping the freedom of artists. Recalling noted film maker Shyam Benegal, he said films should be certified according to its status and the rest should be left to the preference of viewers.

He said his plans to contest and tying up with secular parties were in the pipeline.

He was also praise for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who he said he liked because he did not know acting.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿