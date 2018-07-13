Kamal backs women’s collective on Dileep issue

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Veteran actor Kamal Hassan today said he supported the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on the issue of admission of actor Dileep into Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

The association had erred in readmitting actor Dileep, accused of abduction and rape, he said at a conclave organised by a leading Malayalam daily here.

The association should have discussed the matter threadbare before taking a final decision, Kamal said.

Expressing concern over restrictions prevailing in the entertainment industry, he said there were many who talked much about freedom in the entertainment industry. But, he had doubts whether there was really freedom in the industry.

He criticised the role of the Censor Board in usurping the freedom of artists. Recalling noted film maker Shyam Benegal, he said films should be certified according to its status and the rest should be left to the preference of viewers.

He said his plans to contest and tying up with secular parties were in the pipeline.

He was also praise for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who he said he liked because he did not know acting.