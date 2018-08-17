  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Aug 2018, Edition - 1130, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah walk alongside the hearse carrying the mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mortal remains being taken from BJP headquarters to the Smriti Sthal
  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral will take place at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm
  • PM Modi will visit Kerala to review the flood situation in the state today
  • Kerala floods have taken 97 lives so far, 26 deaths reported on Thursday alone
  • A delegation from Islamabad will attend the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Atal was more than a colleague, he was my closest friend for 65 years: LK Advani
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairs meet with navy and air force over flood situation
  • Between 5,700 and 10,000 Catholic priests have been accused of sexual abuse in the United States
  • People flock on the streets as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mortal remains are being taken to BJP HQ
Travel

Kerala News

Kerala floods: Death toll rises to 92

Covai Post Network

August 17, 2018

Kottayam: The death toll in rain related incidents in the state has risen to 92 since August 8.

There are 1,66,538 persons in 1155 relief centres

The prime minister has assured all help to the state to come out of the crises.

Union minister Alfons Kannanthanam has been assigned to take charge of coordination of rescue operations after the state government failed in using the services of armed services.

Train, air services have been fully disrupted.

Road traffic is partially possible through limited sectors.

Munnar, Wayanad, Aluva, Pathanamthitta have been marooned.

However, boat services are being operated without any hurdles across the state.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿