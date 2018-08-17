Kerala floods: Death toll rises to 92

Covai Post Network

Kottayam: The death toll in rain related incidents in the state has risen to 92 since August 8.

There are 1,66,538 persons in 1155 relief centres

The prime minister has assured all help to the state to come out of the crises.

Union minister Alfons Kannanthanam has been assigned to take charge of coordination of rescue operations after the state government failed in using the services of armed services.

Train, air services have been fully disrupted.

Road traffic is partially possible through limited sectors.

Munnar, Wayanad, Aluva, Pathanamthitta have been marooned.

However, boat services are being operated without any hurdles across the state.