16 Aug 2018, Edition - 1129, Thursday

Kerala floods: Ten dead, toll goes up to 77 since Aug 9

Covai Post Network

August 16, 2018

Kottayam: Ten persons were killed in rain related incidents in the state today taking the toll to 77 since August 9.

Seven persons died in a landslip at Nenmara in Palakkad while two children in a landslip at Mavoor in Kozhikkode.

One person died in landslip at Vettilapara in Malappuram.

Various units of the army, airforce and navy have come to the rescue of stranded people in Pathanamthitta.

Except Kasargod district, rest of the 13 districts were under the grip of flood.

Some areas of Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts were in deep crisis.

Those living close to Pambayar in Pathanamthitta were stranded.

Many of them were not able to contact rescue centres.

In Ernakulam, people from vulnerable areas near Periyar refused to vacate at the request of rescue teams thinking they were safe. Later, they themselves appealed for help following which they were evacuated.

Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kottayam, were the other districts badly affected.

Many people were missing, a few cases of boat capsize were reported from these areas. Several people were believed to be trapped under landslips in many places.

