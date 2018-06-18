  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
19 Jun 2018, Edition - 1071, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • FIR filed against former CM Siddaramaiah and 4 others in Mysuru land grabbing case
  • Madras High Court observes that it would opt for CBI to probe the Tuticorin firing incident
  • Shootout reported in New Delhi, 4 people injured in the incident
  • Security forces have gunned down four terrorists in Bandipora, J&K
  • Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown off Goa beaches while clicking selfies
  • Sri Lankan captain Chandimal denies ball tampering, ICC hearing after Test
  • BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defends lynchers, says ‘will give legal aide to accused’
Travel

Kerala News

Kerala launches first electric bus on trial basis

Covai Post Network

June 18, 2018

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation on Monday launched its first electric bus on a trial basis in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Corporation will carry out the trial run for 15 days – eight days in Thiruvananthapuram (Thampanoor main bus stand to Kazhakoottam) and seven days in Ernakulam, after which it will run in Kochi and Kozhikode.

The second service is likely to be launched from East Fort to Pappanamcode via Kovalam and Technopark.

Flagging off the bus, Transport Minister A.K. Sasindran said if the services were successful, the Government will roll out 300 electric buses throughout the State. “The Government will buy 300 buses from China, at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore each,” he said.

Low-floor and air conditioned, the bus can seat up to 35 passengers and has a wheel chair facility.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿