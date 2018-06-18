Kerala launches first electric bus on trial basis

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation on Monday launched its first electric bus on a trial basis in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Corporation will carry out the trial run for 15 days – eight days in Thiruvananthapuram (Thampanoor main bus stand to Kazhakoottam) and seven days in Ernakulam, after which it will run in Kochi and Kozhikode.

The second service is likely to be launched from East Fort to Pappanamcode via Kovalam and Technopark.

Flagging off the bus, Transport Minister A.K. Sasindran said if the services were successful, the Government will roll out 300 electric buses throughout the State. “The Government will buy 300 buses from China, at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore each,” he said.

Low-floor and air conditioned, the bus can seat up to 35 passengers and has a wheel chair facility.