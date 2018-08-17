  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Aug 2018, Edition - 1130, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi to shortly leave for flood-hit Kerala
  • PM Modi pays last tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Smriti Sthal in Delhi
  • PM Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah walk alongside the hearse carrying the mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mortal remains being taken from BJP headquarters to the Smriti Sthal
  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral will take place at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm
  • PM Modi will visit Kerala to review the flood situation in the state today
  • Kerala floods have taken 97 lives so far, 26 deaths reported on Thursday alone
  • A delegation from Islamabad will attend the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Atal was more than a colleague, he was my closest friend for 65 years: LK Advani
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairs meet with navy and air force over flood situation
Travel

Kerala News

Kerala Minister Raju, MP Basheer on foreign jaunt as rain spreads disaster

Covai Post Network

August 17, 2018

Kottayam: At a time when Kerala is facing disastrous situation, a Minister and a parliamentarian from Kerala have flown to Germany to attend a private function.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cancelled his US trip for treatment and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the State today to review the situation, Kerala forest minister K Raju of CPI and Muslim League leader E T Mohammed Basheer have left on a junket.

Congress leader Sashi Tharoor, MP, Muslim League leader M K Muneer, MLA, State Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar were invited to the meeting and decided to skip the trip. Sunil Kumar is engaged in coordinating rescue operations in the state.

Raju was assigned to look after rescue operations in Kottayam where low lying areas near Kumarakom. Raju was elected from Thenmala region in Kollam which is also facing flood vagaries.

Ironically, Chief Minister has allowed Raju to go on a foreign trip even as he has given a dressing down to Revenue Secretary P H Kurian for lack of coordination in rescue operations.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿