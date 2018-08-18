  • Download mobile app

18 Aug 2018, Edition - 1131, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan has passed away, a statement by the United Nations said
  • Odisha government sent a 240-member fire services team to carry out rescue operations in flood-ravaged Kerala
  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar donates 10 crore for Kerala
  • 500 crore relief package announced for Kerala
  • PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of Kerala
  • Imran Khan Takes Oath As Pakistan’s New Prime Minister
  • KeralaFloods : PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore aid as immediate assistance to the state
  • Kerala floods: Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri, Sania Mirza come out urging people for help
  • 106 die in a day in flood-hit Kerala
  • PML-N president and the brother of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, managed to secure just 96 seats
Kerala News

Kerala: PM’s aerial survey called off

www.bfirst.in

August 18, 2018

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aerial survey to witness the massive loss and destruction triggered by the torrential rains in Kerala was called off on Saturday due to bad weather, state government officials said.

Modi, who arrived in the state capital on Friday night, flew in to Kochi earlier in the morning.

The Prime Minister was to be accompanied in his survey by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State Revenue Minister E Chandrasekheran and other top state officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala to take stock of the situation there.

–IANS

Overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of 324 people as of Saturday morning, with over 3 lakh others forced to move to some 2,000 relief camps.

On Friday night, air lifting could not take place in Chengannur as the incessant rains continued in the region.

SOURCE : http://www.bfirst.in/category/nation/kerala-pms-aerial-survey-called-off-509694

