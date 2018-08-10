Kerala rain toll at 29, four persons missing

Covai Post Network

Kochi : Twenty nine people have been killed and four were missing in the recent rain-related incidents in the state till today.

Twenty five people died in landslips, while four drowned.

Two persons drowned in Ernakulam district while two in Palakkad.

Twelve persons died in landslips in Idukki, six in Malapuram, one in Kozhikkode, two in Kannur and four in Wayanad.

There are 439 relief camps operating in the State housing 53,501 people.

Ernakulam has 68 camps with 9,476 people, 13 in Malapuram with 1,050 people, 10 in Idukki with 553 people, 18 in Kozhikkode with 848 people, 10 in Kannur with 539 people, 13 in Thrissur with 1,029 people, 113 in Wayanad with 7,367 people and 19 in Palakkad with 3,000 people.

Twenty nine houses were destroyed and 71 partially.