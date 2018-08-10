  • Download mobile app

11 Aug 2018, Edition - 1124, Saturday

  • Delhi High Court grants additional time to former union telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi & others to file their reply in CBI appeal against their acquittal in 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Next date of hearing is October, reports
  • Emergency executive meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been called on August 14 at the party office in Chennai, reports
  • SC agrees to hear plea of CBI challenging acquittal of dentist couple Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case. The court admits agency’s appeal
  • Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra, says he wants a family
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can be pre-booked in India starting today, reveals Flipkart teaser
  • ENG v IND 2nd Test: Rain played the spoilsport of Day 1 and we can expect some more rain over the next four days.
  • Madhya Pradesh Police has rescued a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted from Delhi to honey trap and perform sting operations on politicians and take their obscene videos to blackmail them.
  • Delhi: Police arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a student at a government school in Gole market
Kerala rain toll at 29, four persons missing

Covai Post Network

August 10, 2018

Kochi : Twenty nine people have been killed and four were missing in the recent rain-related incidents in the state till today.

Twenty five people died in landslips, while four drowned.

Two persons drowned in Ernakulam district while two in Palakkad.

Twelve persons died in landslips in Idukki, six in Malapuram, one in Kozhikkode, two in Kannur and four in Wayanad.

There are 439 relief camps operating in the State housing 53,501 people.

Ernakulam has 68 camps with 9,476 people, 13 in Malapuram with 1,050 people, 10 in Idukki with 553  people, 18 in Kozhikkode with 848 people, 10 in Kannur with 539 people, 13 in Thrissur with 1,029 people, 113 in  Wayanad with 7,367 people and 19 in Palakkad with 3,000 people.

Twenty nine houses were destroyed and 71 partially.

