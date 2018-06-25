  • Download mobile app

26 Jun 2018

FLASH NEWS:

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting J&K Governor NN Vohra
  • Building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie, NDRF teams has been put on alert, security measures are underway
  • CBI moves SC against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case by the High Court
  • After Soz Book controversy, former PM Manmohan Singh to skip the book launch event
  • SC agrees to hear plea by Subramanian Swamy to be heard in a PIL relating to ED investigation in the Aircel maxis case
  • Engineer Rashid & others detained while they staged protest demanding action against Lal Singh
  • Kashmir editors guild likely to take action, will file complaint against Lal Singh
  • The Jammu & Kashmir police confirms that terrorists killed Shujaat Bhukari on Pakistan’s order
  • Shujaat Bukhari was a marked man as he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan
Kerala News

Kerala stalls over 4500 appointments in KSRTC

Covai Post Network

June 25, 2018

KOCHI: More than 4,500 appointments to the ailing Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has been frozen.

Announcing the decision in the Assembly on Monday, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran said even those who got advice memo for the post of a conductor cannot be taken in.

Replying to a query posed by S Sarma, the Minister said the number of employees were higher than the national average. “The transport department is trying to make it equal to the national average and hence the appointments have been stalled,” he said.

More than 4000 candidates have been given advice memo by the Kerala Public Service Commission for the appointment to conductor posts. “But as the number of employees are already higher, not even a single person can be appointed,” Saseendran said.

“The Department is trying hard to reduce the number of employees,” he added

