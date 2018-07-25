  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
25 Jul 2018, Edition - 1107, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • EPFO releases latest data that suggests that 44.75 lakh jobs were created from September 2017 till May 2018
  • Railway Minister granted sanction to prosecute officials involved in Lalu Prasad Yadav Chanakya hotel tender case
  • 2 Kerala cops have been awarded death sentence over the custodial death of a 13 year old
  • Posterboy of the Patidar community Hardik Patel has been held guilty by a Gujarat court in a rioting case pertaining to 2015
  • JUST IN: Lingayat have called for North Karnataka bandh on July 31st, demanding separate state
  • Massive TIMES NOW impact: Indigo grounds A320 Neo aircraft, takes action after engine failure reports
  • J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF guard post in Pulwama
  • More Congress to raise Mehul Choksi’s issue in the parliament
  • CBI writes to Antigua seeking information on Mehul Choksi
  • A blast took place in Quetta in Pakistan’s Balochistan province as voting progressed in the General Elections 2018
Travel

Kerala News

Landslips in Idukki after heavy rain

Covai Post Network

July 25, 2018

Kochi: Heavy rain triggered landslips and inundation across Idukki district, affecting tourism in Munnar and Thekkady.

Traffic through Kochi-Madurai National Highway has remained disrupted since yesterday due to landslip near Deviyar river close to Valara.

Initially, police and local people regulated movement of vehicles making it one way traffic through the affected area. Later, traffic was diverted via Plambra as more landslips further narrowed the road.

Many rivers are flowing above danger mark in the high range area due to which all educational institutions have been given holiday in Idukki, Udumbanchola and Devikulam taluks.

Water level in Idukki dam is inching towards the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 2,403 ft.

The present level is 2,386 feet which is 80 percent of its capacity. If the rain continued at this pace, the dam would reach its FRL in 15 days, sources said.

With monsoon remaining active, it is expected to reach the FRL soon. The dam may even reach the red mark sooner if water is released from Mullaperiyar dam in the event of it crossing the 142ft-level.

Water was released from Malankara dam after four shutters were opened in the low range area of Thodupuzha.

Owing to this, low lying areas in Arakulam, Muttom, Kudayathoor and Velliyamattom panchayats were filled with water. These areas are vulnerable to inundation as more water will be released through canals of Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project, reports said.

The authorities have cautioned people living on the coast of Thodupuzha river to remain alert.

The shutters of Lower Periyar and Kallarkutty dams have been lifted.

The Ayyappa temple at Ayyapankoil is surrounded with water and the priests and the faithfuls use junkar to reach it

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿