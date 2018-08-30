  • Download mobile app

30 Aug 2018, Edition - 1143, Thursday

Lawyer notice to Arnab for Kerala remarks

Covai Post Network

August 30, 2018

Kochi: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was slapped a lawyer’s notice to pay Rs 10 crore for making defamatory remarks against people of Kerala.

CPM leader P Sasi said Arnab should either apologise to the people or pay the amount to Chief Minister’s flood relief fund.

The remarks were insulting and inciting riots, Sasi said in the notice.

Arnab had made divisive remarks against the State during a TV debate on the issue of UAE offering Rs 700 crore to Kerala as flood relief on August 24, media reports said.

Sasi, who is chief of the People Law Foundation, said he would move the court of he failed to agree to demands.

Sasi said that as a native of the State he felt offended by the remarks which were derogatory and intentionally made to malign and lower the dignity, and integrity of the people of the State.

