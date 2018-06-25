  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
26 Jun 2018, Edition - 1078, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting J&K Governor NN Vohra
  • Building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie, NDRF teams has been put on alert, security measures are underway
  • CBI moves SC against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case by the High Court
  • After Soz Book controversy, former PM Manmohan Singh to skip the book launch event
  • SC agrees to hear plea by Subramanian Swamy to be heard in a PIL relating to ED investigation in the Aircel maxis case
  • Engineer Rashid & others detained while they staged protest demanding action against Lal Singh
  • Kashmir editors guild likely to take action, will file complaint against Lal Singh
  • The Jammu & Kashmir police confirms that terrorists killed Shujaat Bhukari on Pakistan’s order
  • Shujaat Bukhari was a marked man as he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan
Travel

Kerala News

Lifer for 5 CPM workers in Kannur BJP activist murder

Covai Post Network

June 25, 2018

Kochi: A court in Thalassery today sentenced five CPM workers to life imprisonment for killing BJP activist Nikhil, 22, on March, 5, 2008.

The district sessions court had earlier found the five CPM workers guilty of hacking to death Parakkandi Nikhil, who was a lorry worker.

Nikhil was attacked after pulling him out from the vehicle on his way home at Kooli Bazar near Thalassery. Originally there were eight accused in the case. Two were set free for want of evidence while one died in custody.

Those convicted are Thekkekannoli Veettil K. Sreejith, 39, Chalil Veettil V Binooym 31, Raseena Manzilil K.P. Manaf, 42, P P Sunilkumar, 51 and Kalathil Veettil C K Marshood, 34. The investigation was led by Circle Inspector U Preman. Among 44 witnesses, 16 switched sides during the trial.

