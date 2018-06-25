Lifer for 5 CPM workers in Kannur BJP activist murder

Covai Post Network

Kochi: A court in Thalassery today sentenced five CPM workers to life imprisonment for killing BJP activist Nikhil, 22, on March, 5, 2008.

The district sessions court had earlier found the five CPM workers guilty of hacking to death Parakkandi Nikhil, who was a lorry worker.

Nikhil was attacked after pulling him out from the vehicle on his way home at Kooli Bazar near Thalassery. Originally there were eight accused in the case. Two were set free for want of evidence while one died in custody.

Those convicted are Thekkekannoli Veettil K. Sreejith, 39, Chalil Veettil V Binooym 31, Raseena Manzilil K.P. Manaf, 42, P P Sunilkumar, 51 and Kalathil Veettil C K Marshood, 34. The investigation was led by Circle Inspector U Preman. Among 44 witnesses, 16 switched sides during the trial.