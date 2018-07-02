  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
03 Jul 2018, Edition - 1085, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Police files FIR against Congress I-T cell member Chirag Patnaik
  • SC on lynching: Top court warns states, says ‘such incidents must not recur’
  • The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought custodial interrogation of the senior Congress leader in the INX Media case
  • 6 injured and 2 currently in ICU, NDRF team rescues 2 from debris #MumbaiBridgeCollapse
  • Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor has moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will fly to Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his team
  • PM Narendra Modi said when BJP government came to power, the state of the economy was much worse than expected
  • Road over bridge collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri west, railway line affected
Travel

Kerala News

Malayalam actors seek action against director

Covai Post Network

July 2, 2018

KOCHI: Senior Malayalam actors have urged the State Cultural Minister, A.K. Balan, to take action against noted director and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman Kamal for his remark that majority of AMMA members were continuing in the association just for perks.

The actors including Madhu, K.P.A.C. Lalitha, Janardhan and Kaviyoor Ponnamma said Kamal’s remarks were not expected from a person occupying such an important position.

In their letter to Balan, the actors said the financial assistance by AMMA was not a favour from the association but a token of love.

“The academy provides pension and medical aid to film persons in distress. Kamal might be perceiving such benefits as favours and those who received them as people with outstretched hands,” they said in the letter.

Addressing a function recently, Kamal had said that only 50 members of AMMA were active in the organisation that had 500 members, “The remaining 450 are those who wait for favours from AMMA. They are not active actors, but are supporting the association just to receive the monthly allowances,” he said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿