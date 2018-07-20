Miraculous escape for passengers as bus driver collapses enroute Wayanad

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Kochi: Passengers of a Wayanad-bound bus had a miraculous escape after its driver Madhu, 48, applied emergency brake before collapsing to death today.

Madhu, from Kottayam, suffered uneasiness when the bus reached Kottakkal during the trip from Kottayam to Wayanad.

The bus came to a grinding halt at Puthanathani in the wee hours after he applied sudden brake. Most of the passengers were in deep slumber then.

Though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, his life could not be saved.