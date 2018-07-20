20 Jul 2018, Edition - 1102, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Crimes against women increasing, women no more safe in India, says Cong President Rahul Gandhi
- 40 people gang-raped a 22-year-old girl for four days in a government guest house in Panchkula
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia to be speakers for Congress
- TRS decides to criticise the government, to stage walk-out
- AIADMK to support the government in Lok Sabha today
- PM Modi meets top ministers in the parliament
- BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the parliament
Miraculous escape for passengers as bus driver collapses enroute Wayanad
July 20, 2018
Kochi: Passengers of a Wayanad-bound bus had a miraculous escape after its driver Madhu, 48, applied emergency brake before collapsing to death today.
Madhu, from Kottayam, suffered uneasiness when the bus reached Kottakkal during the trip from Kottayam to Wayanad.
The bus came to a grinding halt at Puthanathani in the wee hours after he applied sudden brake. Most of the passengers were in deep slumber then.
Though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, his life could not be saved.