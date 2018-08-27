Missing nun traced, allowed to go with boy friend

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: A 33-year-old nun, who went missing from a prayer centre at Mallappally, was traced along with her 40-year-old male acquaintance.

According to sources, the nun fell in love with the man – a native of Changanasserry – when he had visited the prayer centre four months back.

The two went missing after a prayer meeting on Saturday from the prayer centre.

On receiving a complaint, the Keezhvaypur police alerted other police stations. The two were traced and produced before the court that allowed the nun to go with the man.