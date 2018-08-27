  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
27 Aug 2018, Edition - 1140, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Ruckus ensues in Punjab Assembly over Rahul Gandhi’s comment on 1984 as Akali Dal stages walkout
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is also looking for funds from other agencies apart from the World Bank
  • CBI names Kalaskar as the other shooter in Dabholkar murder case
  • ‘Stone-pelting’ festival celebrated in Uttarakhand with fruits and flowers
  • India’s first official engagement with Imran Khan government
Travel

Kerala News

Missing nun traced, allowed to go with boy friend

Covai Post Network

August 27, 2018

KOCHI: A 33-year-old nun, who went missing from a prayer centre at Mallappally, was traced along with her 40-year-old male acquaintance.

According to sources, the nun fell in love with the man – a native of Changanasserry – when he had visited the prayer centre four months back.

The two went missing after a prayer meeting on Saturday from the prayer centre.

On receiving a complaint, the Keezhvaypur police alerted other police stations. The two were traced and produced before the court that allowed the nun to go with the man.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿