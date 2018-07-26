26 Jul 2018, Edition - 1108, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- Govt orders CBI probe in Cambridge Analytica
- J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara
- Mumbai charter plane crash case: BJP MP makes sensational claim in Lok sabha, says ‘company owned by top NCP Neta’
- PNB fraudsters Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi asked to appear before the court under the new Fugitive Offenders Act
- West Bengal Assembly passes bill to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’
- No casualties have been reported in the Indian Embassy, which is located near the US embassy in Beijing
- Bomb blast near US Embassy in Beijing, China
- Kerala police arrest Mohammed Rifa, Campus Front State Secretary in Ernakulam, Kerala in the Abhimanyu murder case
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar orders CBI probe on shelter home where 29 girls were raped
- Another showdown between Delhi govt and Lt Governor in Supreme Court today
Mulakkal offered Rs. 5 crore to settle case, says nun’s brother
Covai Post Network
July 26, 2018
KOCHI: Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of sexually abusing a nun, had offered Rs. 5 crore for settling he case, the nun’s brother said.
“Apart from this, he also offered her a high position in the church,” he told investigation officers.
“The offer came from him after the audio recording between my sister and Cardinal George Alencherry came to light,” he told Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vaikom.
According to sources, her brother said he would meet the Government authorities seeking the Bishop’s arrest.