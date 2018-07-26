Mulakkal offered Rs. 5 crore to settle case, says nun’s brother

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of sexually abusing a nun, had offered Rs. 5 crore for settling he case, the nun’s brother said.

“Apart from this, he also offered her a high position in the church,” he told investigation officers.

“The offer came from him after the audio recording between my sister and Cardinal George Alencherry came to light,” he told Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vaikom.

According to sources, her brother said he would meet the Government authorities seeking the Bishop’s arrest.