01 Aug 2018, Edition - 1114, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- SC reserves judgement in Sabarimala Case, questions ‘How can you question faith?’
- BJP escalates attack, vows NRC in Bengal, ‘If cops block, we will protest, we will not stop’, says BJP Chief Amit Shah
- The problem will be solved with confidence, cooperation, and belief, says Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta
- BJP President Amt Shah to visit West Bengal on 11 August
- 7 people lose their lives as a luxury car rams into an auto in Coimbatore
- INX Media Case: Delhi HC extends interim protection to Chidambaram till 28th September
- J&K Police’s Crime Branch files a supplementary charge-sheet in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua
- Durango governor says no deaths have been reported after Aeroméxico airliner crash, but there are injuries.
- Special counsel Robert Mueller refers foreign agent inquiries to New York prosecutors
- TMC issues adjournment notice in Parliament over NRC issue
Nun rape case hushup bid: Priest surrenders
Covai Post Network
August 1, 2018
Kochi: Catholic priest Fr James Aerathyil today surrendered before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, Pala, in Kottayam, in connection with attempt to influence a nun who accused a bishop of raping her.
The court granted bail to the priest who has been stripped of his key portfolios in the CMI Church and transferred to Idukki.
The police had registered non-bailable warrant case under various provisions of IPC against Fr James for trying to allure the nun to wind up the Jalandhar Bishop rape case through her friend.
James phoned up and made attractive allurements to the nun’s friend who recorded his voice and made it public yesterday.
This caused a lot of embarrassment to the Church.