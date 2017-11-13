- Download mobile app
Party reproached me, admits Jayarajan
Covai Post Network
November 13, 2017
Kochi: Frontline CPM leader P Jayarajan on Monday said he was given a dressing down by the party for the release of a video on him.
However, he denied walking out of the meeting.
He told mediapersons in Kannur that when the party made him ‘what I am today, it has all the right to criticise me’.
Such things were common in the party and he would take the diktat in the right spirit and continue working for the party.