Party reproached me, admits Jayarajan

Covai Post Network

November 13, 2017

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kochi: Frontline CPM leader P Jayarajan on Monday said he was given a dressing down by the party for the release of a video on him.

However, he denied walking out of the meeting.

He told mediapersons in Kannur that when the party made him ‘what I am today, it has all the right to criticise me’.

Such things were common in the party and he would take the diktat in the right spirit and continue working for the party.

