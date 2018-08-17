17 Aug 2018, Edition - 1130, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi to shortly leave for flood-hit Kerala
- PM Modi pays last tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Smriti Sthal in Delhi
- PM Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah walk alongside the hearse carrying the mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mortal remains being taken from BJP headquarters to the Smriti Sthal
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral will take place at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm
- PM Modi will visit Kerala to review the flood situation in the state today
- Kerala floods have taken 97 lives so far, 26 deaths reported on Thursday alone
- A delegation from Islamabad will attend the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- Atal was more than a colleague, he was my closest friend for 65 years: LK Advani
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairs meet with navy and air force over flood situation
Pregnant woman rescued by Navy in Aluva, has safe delivery
Covai Post Network
August 17, 2018
Kottayam: A pregnant woman was rescued by Indian Navy from a marooned house in Aluva today.
Sajita Jebil (25) was attended to by a doctor after being scaling down from a helicopter .
After finding her fit for airlifting, she was carried by the chopper and admitted at a hospital where she delivered a baby boy.