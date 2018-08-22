  • Download mobile app

22 Aug 2018, Edition - 1135, Wednesday

Relief kits arrive from TN

Covai Post Network

August 22, 2018

IDUKKI: About 1000 relief kits consisting of essential items arrived here from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The kits comprising food plate, tumbler, spoon, aluminum pot, cereals, five kilos rice, sugar, oil, salt, potato, masala powder, match box, candles and a woollen blanket were dispatched by the Tamil Nadu Government to the rain affected people of Idukki district who were preparing to get back to their homes.

This is in addition to the truck loads of rice, grocery, vegetables, medicines, milk powder and clothes that were sent a few days ago.

The truck carrying the kits reached Kattapanna base camp. (The kits were later distributed to the people in four taluks except Thodupuzha.)

According to an official overseeing the relief operations, hundreds of people from Tamil Nadu had reached the relief camps with packets of food, vegetables and other essential items. “Everybody were kind enough to check with the affected people and they were more than willing to bring in relief items in the days to come too,” he added.

