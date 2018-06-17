  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
19 Jun 2018, Edition - 1071, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • FIR filed against former CM Siddaramaiah and 4 others in Mysuru land grabbing case
  • Madras High Court observes that it would opt for CBI to probe the Tuticorin firing incident
  • Shootout reported in New Delhi, 4 people injured in the incident
  • Security forces have gunned down four terrorists in Bandipora, J&K
  • Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown off Goa beaches while clicking selfies
  • Sri Lankan captain Chandimal denies ball tampering, ICC hearing after Test
  • BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defends lynchers, says ‘will give legal aide to accused’
Travel

Kerala News

Resources should be equally distributed among all States: Pinarayi Vijayan

Covai Post Network

June 17, 2018

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the federal system of the country would become meaningful only if resources were distributed equally among the states.

Speaking at the Niti Ayog governing council meet at Delhi, he said that the council should consider the suggestions made by the chief ministers at the next meeting.

The council was formed to provide a platform for the chief ministers to review the performance of Niti Ayog.

Vijayan demanded the government to implement the recommendations of M S Swaminathan commission to support the rubber farmers.

He said the condition of small growers and dealers was serious due to its price crash.

Same was the case of coconut farmers who are reeling under difficulties due to increased cost of production.
The centre should also fix minimum support price for coconut.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿