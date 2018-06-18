  • Download mobile app

19 Jun 2018, Edition - 1071, Tuesday

  • FIR filed against former CM Siddaramaiah and 4 others in Mysuru land grabbing case
  • Madras High Court observes that it would opt for CBI to probe the Tuticorin firing incident
  • Shootout reported in New Delhi, 4 people injured in the incident
  • Security forces have gunned down four terrorists in Bandipora, J&K
  • Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown off Goa beaches while clicking selfies
  • Sri Lankan captain Chandimal denies ball tampering, ICC hearing after Test
  • BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defends lynchers, says ‘will give legal aide to accused’
Kerala News

RSS activist gets life sentence for killing minor boy

Covai Post Network

June 18, 2018

KOCHI: The Kasargod Additional Sessions Court sentenced RSS activist Vijayakumar to life for killing a seven-year-old boy in 2015.

On July 9, 2015 Fahadh, a student of Kaliot Government Higher Secondary School, was on his way to school with his sister and a friend.

Suddenly, Vijayakumar arrived at the scene and killed the boy by slitting his throat. Fahadh died on the spot. The court also slapped a fine of Rs. 1 lakh on Vijayakumar.

