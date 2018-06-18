19 Jun 2018, Edition - 1071, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- FIR filed against former CM Siddaramaiah and 4 others in Mysuru land grabbing case
- Madras High Court observes that it would opt for CBI to probe the Tuticorin firing incident
- Shootout reported in New Delhi, 4 people injured in the incident
- Security forces have gunned down four terrorists in Bandipora, J&K
- Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown off Goa beaches while clicking selfies
- Sri Lankan captain Chandimal denies ball tampering, ICC hearing after Test
- BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defends lynchers, says ‘will give legal aide to accused’
RSS activist gets life sentence for killing minor boy
Covai Post Network
June 18, 2018
KOCHI: The Kasargod Additional Sessions Court sentenced RSS activist Vijayakumar to life for killing a seven-year-old boy in 2015.
On July 9, 2015 Fahadh, a student of Kaliot Government Higher Secondary School, was on his way to school with his sister and a friend.
Suddenly, Vijayakumar arrived at the scene and killed the boy by slitting his throat. Fahadh died on the spot. The court also slapped a fine of Rs. 1 lakh on Vijayakumar.