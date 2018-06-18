RSS activist gets life sentence for killing minor boy

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: The Kasargod Additional Sessions Court sentenced RSS activist Vijayakumar to life for killing a seven-year-old boy in 2015.

On July 9, 2015 Fahadh, a student of Kaliot Government Higher Secondary School, was on his way to school with his sister and a friend.

Suddenly, Vijayakumar arrived at the scene and killed the boy by slitting his throat. Fahadh died on the spot. The court also slapped a fine of Rs. 1 lakh on Vijayakumar.