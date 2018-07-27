  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
27 Jul 2018, Edition - 1109, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Breaking: Justice Srikrishna submits Data Protection Report to Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the 94-year-old DMK chief a quick recovery
  • West Bengal Assembly passes resolution to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’
  • A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in broad daylight right outside college in Bhandup
  • North Korea has returned the remains of US troops killed during the Korean War, White House confirms
Travel

Kerala News

Sabarimala row: Hindu outfits call for hartal on July 30

Covai Post Network

July 27, 2018

KOCHI: Various Hindu outfits have called for a statewide hartal on July 30 in protest against the LDF Government’s stand on entry of women into Sabarimala shrine. They urged the ruling coalition to rectify its stance in the Supreme Court favouring entry of women of all age groups at the hill shrine.

The organisations – Ayyappa Dharma Sena, Sri Ram Sena, Hanuman Sena and Vishwakarma Sabha – have also threatened to stop the women at Pamba, the base camp of the pilgrims, if they dare to trek the Sabarimala hill to enter the temple in case of a favourable verdict from the top court.

The Supreme Court is hearing the issue of whether women of menstrual age group (10 to 50) should be allowed to enter the temple or not.

While Kerala Government has favoured the entry of women of all ages inside the temple, the Travancore Devaswom Board has a divergent view.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿