17 Jul 2018, Edition - 1099, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- IT raids in Tamil Nadu: Cash worth Rs 170 Cr and 105 KGs of gold seized
- Rahul Gandhi convenes CWC meet, meet to be held on July 22
- BJP has attacked TMC over tent collapse at PM rally in West Bengal blaming the state, says ‘Ambulance wasn’t on standby’
- Kerala govt defends action against SDPI, PFI misleading probe in campus murder’, SDPI Activist named in murder conspiracy
- Supreme Court has reserved the judgment in Section 377 case
- SC reserves judgement on Sec 377, asks all counsel who argued for and against 377 to submit written submissions
- In last 4 years, they have done nothing for minorities and Muslims, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
- Lokpal Appointment Case: Meeting of Selection committee headed by PM, CJI, Leader of opposition and others fixed for 19 July
- Chennai cops arrest 17 suspects after minor was gangraped and tortured for 7 months
- More Cops confirm lynching of 32-year old construction worker from Kolkata in Kollam, Kerala
SC puts on hold arrest of 2 Kerala priests in rape case
Covai Post Network
July 17, 2018
Kochi: The Supreme Court has directed police not to arrest two priests accused of raping a housewife in Kerala until Thursday.
The court adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail petitions of prime accused Abraham Varghese and fourth accused Jaise K George to Thursday.
Counsels for the priests argued that the accused had consensual sexual relations with the woman whose allegations that the priests raped her could not be taken on its face value.
Two other priests had surrendered to Kerala police in connection with the alleged sexual abuse.
The housewife had accused the prime accused of raping her after offering false promise to marry her in 1999.