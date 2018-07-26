26 Jul 2018, Edition - 1108, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- Govt orders CBI probe in Cambridge Analytica
- J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara
- Mumbai charter plane crash case: BJP MP makes sensational claim in Lok sabha, says ‘company owned by top NCP Neta’
- PNB fraudsters Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi asked to appear before the court under the new Fugitive Offenders Act
- West Bengal Assembly passes bill to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’
- No casualties have been reported in the Indian Embassy, which is located near the US embassy in Beijing
- Bomb blast near US Embassy in Beijing, China
- Kerala police arrest Mohammed Rifa, Campus Front State Secretary in Ernakulam, Kerala in the Abhimanyu murder case
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar orders CBI probe on shelter home where 29 girls were raped
- Another showdown between Delhi govt and Lt Governor in Supreme Court today
‘SC should not interfere in religious practices’
Covai Post Network
July 26, 2018
KOCHI: The Pandalam royal family on Thursday challenged the petition seeing entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala shrine, terming it mischievous as seem to be targetting the practices of Hindu faith.
Arguing for the royal family, advocate Radhakrishnan said the court should not interfere with the religious practices that have been in place for generations. “Only the thantri has the power to take the final decision in the matter,” he said.
“Every temple is different and follow different rituals and practices. The court should respect it,” the family mentioned in the petition.