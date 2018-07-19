  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
19 Jul 2018, Edition - 1101, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • A K Antony, Congress calls chargesheet ‘witchhunt’
  • Encounter rages on in Handwara, J&K; Gunfight breaks out in the Batpora area. Terrorists believed to be holed up
  • AAP issues whip, asks its MPs to vote in favour of no confidence motion in the Parliament
  • Students of Banaras Hindu University hold unique protest after Congress raised the question of accountability
  • RBI to issue new 100 rupee note in lavender colour
  • DMK Working President MK Stalin urges opposition parties to unite on the ‘no-trust’ vote
  • Shiv Sena to abstain from the trust vote in the ‘no-confidence’ motion
  • YSR Congress protests at Parliament premises, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
  • Rahul Gandhi politicises mob lynchings, warns of ‘sinister design’ before 2019 General Elections
  • 7 naxals, including 3 women, killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh
Travel

Kerala News

SC stand on women entry in Sabarimala cheers Kerala Govt

Covai Post Network

July 19, 2018

Kochi: The LDF Government in Kerala is upbeat over the Supreme Court stand favouring entry of women to Sabarimala without any discrimination.

But it is too early to celebrate as the decision could go against the left Government for trying to dilute the age old tradition of regulating women’s entry.

Though the State tops in literacy, majority of the people are highly religious and superstitious in such matters, said a moderate Hindu.

He would stop going to the hill shrine if the decision was implemented and there would be `many people like me’, he added.

Inflow of women of all age would also create law and order problems as anti-social elements would throng the temple located in the midst of the dense Periyar Tiger Reserve, he said.

Former State Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan of Congress told The Covai Post that in all temples the tantri haf the final say on such issues.

Each temple had different practices. There was no restriction in removing shirt while entering Sabarimala temple whereas one cannot enter wearing shirts in many others, he added.

Toeing the same line, BJP state vice-president C M Velayudhan said it was a matter of belief. The party had been reiterating since long that the practice should not be changed by legal or political intervention.

It remains to be seen how pilgrims coming from across the country would react to the issue.

Congress, which had opposed amendment of the rules, is likely to benefit out of the ruling. The previous Congress-led UDF Government was against allowing women indiscriminately inside the temple.

It remains to be see how the BJP uses the issue to win people’s support The temple prohibits entry of women in their menstruating years. The said ban has statutory backing in the form of Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965.

The petitioner, Indian Young Lawyers Association, challenged this and sought lifting of the ban on entry of women in 2006 when LDF was in power. It also supported the petitioner. The petition alleged that the practice was a violation of Article 25 providing the right to practise and propagate religion.

The matter was taken up by a three-judge bench on March 7, 2008. After a gap of eight years, it came up for hearing on January 11, 2016, when the Congress Government filed an affidavit changing its position on the issue and opposed the petition. On October 13, 2017, the bench referred the case to a Constitution Bench which yesterday criticised the ban.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿