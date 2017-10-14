14 Oct 2017, Edition - 823, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • Pak took ‘tremendous advantage’ of US for years: Donald Trump
  • Jaiprakash Associates moves SC saying have decided to hive off Yamuna Expressway to another company for Rs 2,500 crore.
  • Madhya Pradesh reduces three per cent VAT on petrol and 5 per cent VAT on diesel.
  • Two terrorists, Wasim Shah and Hafiz Nisar, gunned down by security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
  • Farmer deaths due to pesticides: Death toll rises to 36 after two farmers die in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district
Kerala News

SNC-Lavlin case: Former KSEB official moves SC

Covai Post Network
October 14, 2017
Image credit : illustrative image

Former Chief Engineer of Kerala State Electricity Board Kasturi Rangan Iyer has moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order that he should face trial in the SNC-Lavlin case.

In a petition Kasturi Rangan submitted that he be discharged from the case on the grounds that all the accused in the case, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (who was named accused no 7 in the case), were equally accountable. Kasturi Rangan is the fourth accused in the case.

Since three accused in the case, including Pinarayi Vijayan, were given a clean chit by the court, he too should get relief.The petition would be heard on Monday.

The High Court, on August 23, upheld the verdict of the CBI Special Court in Thiruvananthapuram discharging the Chief Minister and two other former KSEB officials from the case. At the same time, it said that the other three former officials (who were discharged by the trial court) have to face the trial in the case.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Behind the Madras Observatory lie the imperialist designs of the East India Company
October 14, 2017

For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Chia Seeds
October 14, 2017

Chia is an edible seed that comes from the desert plant "Salvia hispanica", that belongs to the mint family and is popularly grown in Mexico. "Chia" means strength, and folklore ha...

Read More