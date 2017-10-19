Solar report tabling forces Kerala Transport Minister to revise travel plans

Kottayam: Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy has revised his travel plans in the wake of the Government calling a special session of the Assembly on November 9 to place the solar commission finding and action taken report before the legislators.
Thomas has been suffering from lymphatic ailment and was to go abroad for a fortnight for treatment.
Thomas has been facing charges of violating environmental rules and reclaiming a lake for building his resort in Alappuzha. The District Collector is likely to present a report against him to the Revenue Minister on Thursday.
A wealthy business man, Thomas took leave recently and went on a business trip.
For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...Read More
Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...Read More
Bok Choy cultivation was first done in China. Bok choy is used in many dishes due to its crisp texture, sweet flavor and nutritional value. It is also known as white cabbage. The C...Read More