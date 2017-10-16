Solar scam: CM turns down Chandy’s plea for copy of report

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has turned down his predecessor Oommen Chandy’s plea for a copy of the Justice Sivarajan Committee report that indicted him (Chandy) and several others in the multi crore Solar scam.

“We will submit the Commission report and the action taken report in the Assembly at an appropriate time. It will be done within six months. If we do anything else, it will be illegal,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

Pinarayi Vijayan rejected the opposition’s charges of vendetta and witch hunting. “The Committee was set up by the previous Congress-led UDF Government headed by Oommen Chandy,” he pointed out.

As per the Commissions of Inquiry Act, the Government can take two decision on the report. Either it can place it before the Assembly or take action on the report and submit the ATR to the House.

The commission was appointed in 2013 by the previous Chandy Government following allegations about duping of several people of crores of rupees by one Sarita Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan by offering solar panel solutions. The two had reportedly canvassed business by using top level names including that of Oommen Chandy. It is learnt Sarita struck a good rapport with Chandy and the senior officials in his office and used his letter head to woo investors and consumers.

A solar company Team Solar (owned by Sarita and Biju) was accused of allegedly collecting advance amounts from large number of people and investors by offering to make them business partners, or in the guise of installing alternate sources of energy and failed to do so.

Five persons including Sarita, Chandy’s personal aide Tenny Joppan, Biju Radhakrishnan and actor Shalu Menon were arrested in connection with the scam. There are 30 cases pending against the Sarita and Biju in different courts in connection with the case