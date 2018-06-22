  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Jun 2018, Edition - 1075, Saturday

Kerala News

Sreejith death: Magistrate gives statement against SI

Covai Post Network

June 22, 2018

KOCHI: A Magistrate has given statement against Sub-Inspector G.S. Deepak who is accused in the custodial death of Sreejith in Varapuzha here.

The Magistrate, M. Smitha, has given a statement to the Vigilance wing of the High Court that Deepak had brutally assaulted persons accused in several cases earlier and that he was a trouble maker.

“Deepa was in the habit of beating up accused persons and bring them before seeking their remand,” she said and added that she had warned him against his actions.

She said Deepak had appeared before her in court seeing remand of Sreejith and others.

“When he (Deepak) was asked to produce Sreejith, he said that Sreejith was on ventilator support,” she added.(The High Court had asked Smitha to make her point in the court as Deepa had complained that she had refused to complete the proceedings of remanding those arrested, including Sreejith.)

The Special Investigation Team probing the case would record Smitha’s statement. The magistrate was later transferred to Njarakkal after the incident.

Reports said the Deepak, who was on leave the day Sreejith was nabbed, visited the police station the same day.

TCP's LGBT Pride

