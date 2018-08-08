  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Aug 2018, Edition - 1121, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Baramulla: 4 terrorists gunned down
  • Bihar Minister Manju Verma resigned following controversy over the Muzaffarpur shelter home case
  • Chhota Shakeel’s aide to be extradited from Thailand
  • 2 dead in stampede in Chennai
  • Ink attack on Muzaffarpur shelter home accused, Brijesh Thakur by a women from the crowd
  • The Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled that Marina Beach will be DMK chief Karunanidhi’s resting place
  • The Madras High Court has allowed the mortal remains of the M Karunanidhi to be buried at the Marina Beach
  • Madras HC allows Marina memorial for former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi
  • Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan addresses the media from Rajaji Hall
  • PM Modi arrives in Chennai to pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi
Travel

Kerala News

Tamil touch makes Kochi evenings savoury

Covai Post Network

August 8, 2018

Kochi: A Tamil touch makes all the difference to evenings when snacks are sold by countless roadside eateries here.

As clock ticks past 2 pm, these mobile snack shops start the day’s work and remain active past 8 pm or even beyond.

Work starts after lunch and by about 3 pm, things get ready one by one.

Dal vada is one snack that lures people to these shops. The savoriness of fresh dal vadas pervades through the air, making it tempting and irresistible to the passerby.

These shops have regular customers who know at what time each snack will be available. Most of the vendors start off with dal vada followed by different bajis made of chilli,onion, egg, raw plantain and potato.

They are inimitable and delicious which no permanent hotels can imitate. Local hotels focus on items like ‘pazham pori, ada, kozhukatta, pathri, sugiyan, undanpori and the like.

Some roadside vendors have started foraying into ethnic food like pazhampori and have tasted success. The main mantra of these shops is to offer snacks at budget rate suiting the pocket of the common man.

Most of such stalls are run by couples from Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Palani and Madurai.

The best feature about them is that they close their shops for a few days only during Pongal and Diwali.

Somaraj of Tuticorin is one among them running a shop in the suburbs of Eroor. Unlike others, he does not bring his wife to assist him.

“She is already busy with household chores and has to take care of two children when they return from school,” he says.

Somaraj has invested money in his native place. “Actually I am keen to buy a small piece of land in Kochi, but it appears to be a dream. The land cost is very high. It will turn a reality if I hit a jackpot,” he says.

TCP's LGBT Pride

