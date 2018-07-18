TN refuses to accept Kerala’s offer

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday refused to accept Kerala’s request to take more water from Mullaperiyar dam.Currently Tamil Nadu gets 2,100 cusecs water from the dam through lower Periyar.

Members of the Sub-Committee under the Supreme Court-appointed supervisory panel, headed by Executive Engineer of Central Water Commission V. Rajesh, carried out a routine inspection of the dam at Kumily as its water level touched 133 feet against the maximum of 142 feet following heavy inflow.

The members inspected the condition of dam shutters and seepage level.

While Kerala expressed concern over the increasing water level considering the condition of the century-old dam, Tamil Nadu said it would release water only after it touched the full mark.

There is a dispute between the two States over the storage level of the Mullaperiyar Dam, located in Idukki district of Kerala and operated by Tamil Nadu.