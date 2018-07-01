Trouble continues to brew for Syro Church chief George Allencherry

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Another trouble is brewing for Syro Malabar Church chief cardinal George Allencherry as a complaint has been lodged with the police accusing the Cardinal of trying to protect rape accused Bishop of Jalandhar diocese.

A Kochi native of John Jacob has lodged the complaint with Ernakulam range IG against the Cardinal.

A nun was allegedly raped by the Bishop of Jalandhar for 13 times and this was informed to the cardinal many months back.

Instead of acting on the complaint, the Cardinal tried to settle the case, the complainant said.