24 Aug 2018, Edition - 1137, Friday

  • The Health Ministry approved an additional grant of ₹18.71 crore under the National Rural Health Mission to flood-hit Kerala
  • AFP quotes United States Geological Survey(USGS): 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Brazil border region
  • Arunachal bursts onto world tea map, produce sells for record Rs 40,000/kg
  • Encounter underway in Anantnag’s Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up
  • Two brothers kill friend over Rs 5 beedi packet in Delhi
  • ‘Helpful’ banker cheats woman of Rs 6.25 lakh
Kerala News

Two Kerala officials arrested for embezzling relief materials

August 24, 2018

Thiruvananthapuram: Two Kerala government officials were arrested on Friday in Wayanad district for the embezzlement of relief materials, police said. A senior police official said that the arrests were made based on a complaint received from another senior government official.

According to the complaint, the two accused, S. Thomas and M.P. Dinesh, were stopped by residents at a relief camp Panamaram village while they were loading the relief materials into a vehicle.

Thomas and Dinesh said that they were moving the materials to another camp in the village. But the residents called the police and upon interrogation it was found that they lied. Meanwhile, a similar incident was also reported from Chengannur where the accused was a temporary government official.

Relief materials have been coming into Kerala from various places ever since the heavy monsoon rains hit the state on May 29 followed by subsequent floods leading to some 370 deaths and displacing over a million people from their homes.

