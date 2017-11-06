Udayabhanu sent to 3-day police custody

by CovaipostNetwork

The Chalakkudy Judicial Magistrate sent advocate C.P. Udayabhanu, accused in the murder of real estate agent V.A. Rajeev, to three days police custody on Monday.

The Special Investigation Team, probing the case, had sought four days police custody of the lawyer on Friday.

Udayabhanu had real estate and cash dealings with Rajeev. He had allegedly paid an advance amount to Rajeev for a real estate deal that was not completed.

During interrogation, Udayabhanu said that Rajeev owed him money and that he had asked Chakkara Johnny to get back the money from Rajeev and not to kill him.

Rajeev’s body was found in a rented house at Pariyaram in Chalakudy on September 29. He had earlier moved the court seeking police protection alleging that he had been facing threats from the ‘henchmen’ of Udayabhanu. The deceased also had reportedly complained to the Chief Minister and the State police chief about the threat to his life.