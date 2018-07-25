  • Download mobile app

25 Jul 2018, Edition - 1107, Wednesday

  • More Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis blames opposition, says ‘Protestors are being misled, name parties misleading marathas’
  • EPFO releases latest data that suggests that 44.75 lakh jobs were created from September 2017 till May 2018
  • Railway Minister granted sanction to prosecute officials involved in Lalu Prasad Yadav Chanakya hotel tender case
  • 2 Kerala cops have been awarded death sentence over the custodial death of a 13 year old
  • Posterboy of the Patidar community Hardik Patel has been held guilty by a Gujarat court in a rioting case pertaining to 2015
  • JUST IN: Lingayat have called for North Karnataka bandh on July 31st, demanding separate state
  • Massive TIMES NOW impact: Indigo grounds A320 Neo aircraft, takes action after engine failure reports
  • J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF guard post in Pulwama
  • More Congress to raise Mehul Choksi’s issue in the parliament
  • CBI writes to Antigua seeking information on Mehul Choksi
Udayakumar custodial death case: Two cops get capital punishment

Covai Post Network

July 25, 2018

KOCHI: A special CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday awarded capital punishment to two policemen for their involvement in the custodial death of Udayakumar at Fort police station on September 27, 2005.

The cops – K. Jithukumar and S.V. Sreekumar – were named the first and second accused in the case respectively. Three other cops were awarded three years imprisonment for conspiracy and destructing evidence.

The Judge, J. Nazir, also imposed a penalty of Rs. 2 lakh each on the convicts. Besides this, a penalty of Rs. 5000 each was imposed on all the five.

The case pertains to the death of Udayakumar (28), who was taken into police custody from Sreekanteswaram park for alleged theft. The cops on duty brutally tortured him to get a confession on the source of Rs.4000 in his possession.

The police tied his hands, made him lie on his back on a bench and flogged his feet with a bamboo cane. They also used an iron pipe to hit him, causing severe internal injuries to his veins and nerves (that eventually led to his death). They took him to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital late in the night, where he died.

(The brutal method of torture caused the case to be called as ‘Uruttal’ case.)

The policemen chose to ignore the pleas of two women cops who asked them not to torture Udayakumar, instead take him to hospital at the earliest. However, the policemen ordered them to keep quiet. The women cops later turned witnesses against their colleagues.

It was the postmortem report and the RDO’s inquest report that cornered the policemen. The postmortem report clearly said that Udayakumar had died due to extreme torture.

While, the RDO inquest report said that it was a suspected case of custodial torture, the police personnel said that the victim had died due to chest pain.

The cops had violated all the norms prescribed by the Supreme Court while arresting him and also did not inform Udayakumar’s kin or friends, thus denying him legal assistance.

