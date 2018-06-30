02 Jul 2018, Edition - 1084, Monday
- SC allows centre to file reply in Nikah Halala case
- PM Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, where 17 Sikhs were killed
- Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi
- Uttarakhand: Cloudburst hit Munsiari’s Balati in Pithoragarh this morning, damaging dam of Seraghat Hydro Power Project
- ‘Mobs undermining democracy’, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister
US Institute to honour Kerala CM for effectively controlling Nipah virus
June 30, 2018
Kochi: Baltimore Institute of Human Virology in the US has commended Kerala government for effectively controlling Nipah vurus in northern part of the state.
The institute will honour Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shylaja at a function in US on July 6.
The health authorities had succeeded in controlling the virus after the second case was detected.