25 Aug 2018, Edition - 1138, Saturday

  Two Indian Army jawans were critically injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara
  The IAF has so far rescued 663 people and has airlifted 974 tonnes of relief material in Kerala
  South Korean court raises ex-president Park's jail term to 25 years
  Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI submits video of jail cell to UK court
  First time ever, India, Pak soldiers set to participate together in a military exercise
  The Health Ministry approved an additional grant of ₹18.71 crore under the National Rural Health Mission to flood-hit Kerala
  AFP quotes United States Geological Survey(USGS): 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Brazil border region
  Arunachal bursts onto world tea map, produce sells for record Rs 40,000/kg
  Encounter underway in Anantnag's Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up
Wanted gold smuggler Abu Lais arrested in Thrissur

Covai Post Network

August 25, 2018

Image credit : mathrubhumi.com

Kottayam: Wanted gold smuggler Abu Lais was arrested at Thrissur in connection with smuggling of huge quantity of gold in the country.

The DRI sleuths of Kozhikkode unit arrested him when he had come to attend the wedding of a relative in Lulu Convention Centre.

DRI had got intelligence reports about the smuggler’s programmes in Thrissur.

Abu of Koduvally in Kozhikkode had gone underground in 2013 after which he was declared wanted.

Attempts were earlier made to bring him to the country, but the attempts did not bear fruits.

However, he had travelled to the country number of times through Nepal evading DRI officials.

He had smuggled gold through different airports in the country.

Abu Lais had sparked a controversy when his photographs with some political leader appeared in dailies in 2017.

Congress leader T Siddique and Muslim Youth League State General Secretary P K Firoz were seen in the pictures with Abu Lais at a hotel room in Dubai.

