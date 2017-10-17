17 Oct 2017, Edition - 826, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Techies attacked on the outskirts of Bengaluru by close to 100 men for complaining about illegal cow slaughter to cops
  • Students canned in Kishtwar, J&K for defending the national anthem
  • Court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today: D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail
  • Boat capsizes in Panapur area of Chhapra in Bihar; 4 swim to safety and search is underway for 11 others.
Kerala News

Will you take responsibility for political violence, Amit Shah asks Kerala CM

Covai Post Network
October 17, 2017

BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday challenged the Left Government in Kerala to fight his party in terms of development and ideology.

Addressing the party workers at the Puthrikandam Maidan at Thiruvananthapuram on the conclusion of the party’s 15-day ‘Janaraksha Yatra’, Shah criticised the State Government over the violence in the State.

Saying that the sacrifices made by BJP workers would not go waste, Shah questioned the Chief Minister whether he was prepared to take responsibility for the killing of 13 BJP and RSS workers. “The Government will fall due to corruption and nepotism as it happened in West Bengal and Triupura,” he said.

“The BJP will support the Government if it is willing to take development path,” Shah said.

Earlier, the BJP chief walked with party workers for around two kilometres from Martyr’s Column at Palayam to Putharikandam Maidan near the Padmanabaswamy temple.

