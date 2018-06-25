  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
26 Jun 2018, Edition - 1078, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting J&K Governor NN Vohra
  • Building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie, NDRF teams has been put on alert, security measures are underway
  • CBI moves SC against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case by the High Court
  • After Soz Book controversy, former PM Manmohan Singh to skip the book launch event
  • SC agrees to hear plea by Subramanian Swamy to be heard in a PIL relating to ED investigation in the Aircel maxis case
  • Engineer Rashid & others detained while they staged protest demanding action against Lal Singh
  • Kashmir editors guild likely to take action, will file complaint against Lal Singh
  • The Jammu & Kashmir police confirms that terrorists killed Shujaat Bhukari on Pakistan’s order
  • Shujaat Bukhari was a marked man as he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan
Travel

Kerala News

Women’s initiative condemns Dileep readmission to AMMA

Covai Post Network

June 25, 2018

Kochi : Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) today condemned the decision of Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) to readmit sexual abuse accused actor Dileep.                                                                                                                               
The outfit was formed after a popular actor was sexually abused by goondas allegedly deputed by Dileep to settle scores with her.WCC has asked many questions to AMMA to justify its decision.It asked whether AMMA had not insulted the victim by trying to admit a rape accused and whether the victim was not a member of AMMA.

As a democratic outfit it wanted to know what message it gave to Kerala society.                                                                                                                      
What changes took place in the situation from last year that compelled it to take the decision which was a challenge to the legal system, WCC said in a Facebook post. It wanted the association to explain how it could justify its decision as the trial was yet to be completed.

AMMA at its general body meeting yesterday decided to admit Dileep after actor Urmila Unni suggested his readmission. She was supported by AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿