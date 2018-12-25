CBI begins probe into killings in police firing in Tuticorin

Covai Post Network

Chennai : The CBI has begun investigations into the police firing on protesting farmers at Tuticorin in the month of May during which 13 people were killed. The farmers were protesting against the Sterlite Copper plant there as it was environmentally dangerous as also posed health hazards for the people living in villagers surrounding the factory.

A day after the autopsy reports came as a shocker when they pointed out that the farmers killed had been shot in chest and head, the CBI sleuths collected the documents relating to who had issued the orders and who had collected the weapons that were used in police firing.

The CBI, sources said spoke with the relatives of the victims and at present is recording the statements of the family members of the 13 killed by the police firing as also talking to most of the 40 others who were injured in the firing.

The CBI will also examine the police officials and revenue department officials in connection with the killings.

“Documents summoned from TN Police Dept includes, on whose order the 15 weapons were issued, who signed and collected these weapons and who ordered firing,” CBI sources said.