  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Sep 2018, Edition - 1152, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Central Government decides to hold the Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru from 20 – 24 February 2019
  • Modi government has failed on all fronts, says former PM Manmohan Singh
  • BJP two-day National Executive meeting will be held in Delhi’s Ambedkar International Centre today.
  • Today, petrol price in Delhi crossed the Rs 80 per litre mark and was retailing at Rs 80.38 compared to Rs 79.99 yesterday
Travel

Tamilnadu News

DMK demands dismissal of health minister Vijayabhaskar

Covai Post Network

September 8, 2018

Chennai : The DMK on Saturday demanded the immediate dismissal of scam tainted health minister C Vijayabhaskar. DMK president MK Stalin said the party will launch a massive state wide agitation against the EPS govt on September 18.

Protests will be held at all the district headquarters.

Addressing media persons after a meeting of party district secretaries, law makers – assembly and parliament- Stalin said the party has decided to demonstrations on Sep 18 against the misrule of state government. He demanded the dismissal of the gutkha scam tainted Health Minister C.Vijaya Baskar and Director General of Police (DGP) T.K.Rajendran.

The DMK also urged the CM to immediately take steps to release the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The governor should order the release of seven persons immediately, Stalin said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿