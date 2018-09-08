DMK demands dismissal of health minister Vijayabhaskar

Covai Post Network

Chennai : The DMK on Saturday demanded the immediate dismissal of scam tainted health minister C Vijayabhaskar. DMK president MK Stalin said the party will launch a massive state wide agitation against the EPS govt on September 18.

Protests will be held at all the district headquarters.

Addressing media persons after a meeting of party district secretaries, law makers – assembly and parliament- Stalin said the party has decided to demonstrations on Sep 18 against the misrule of state government. He demanded the dismissal of the gutkha scam tainted Health Minister C.Vijaya Baskar and Director General of Police (DGP) T.K.Rajendran.

The DMK also urged the CM to immediately take steps to release the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The governor should order the release of seven persons immediately, Stalin said.