Jaya death probe to begin soon

The inquiry commission led by retired Justice Arumughaswamy to investigate the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is expected to begin its work in a day or two.

The probe is likely to start from Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence looking at all what happened on September 22, 2016, when Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital. While all those present in the house that night would be interrogated, there is still no clarity on whether jailed leader VK Saikala, who was also present with Jayalalithaa then, would be quizzed.

After getting medical reports from the hospital, the commission is likely to interact with Dr Richard Beale in London and other experts who had monitored the treatment.

The commission which has been given a deadline of three months to submit the report has been allotted the Kalas Mahal.