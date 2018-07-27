Karunanidhi recovering, say his two sons, Alagiri and Stalin

Covai Post Network

Chennai : DMK patriarch M Karunanidi is recovering. DMK working president and his son MK Stalin confirmed this to media persons outside the residence of Karunanidhi at Gopalapuram on Friday afternoon.

Stalin said “infection and fever is coming down.”

His estranged brother and expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri also said that his father was getting better. Kanimozhi, their step sister, had also air-dashed to Chennai to be with her ailing father.

Karunanidhi, 94, was not in a condition to be shifted to hospital, which is why the doctors set up all facilities to treat the leader at his residence only.

Stalin thanked the leaders who enquired about his father’s health, including President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other senior Ministers visited Karunanidhi’s house and they were informed Karunanidhi is recovering.

Vice President M Venkiah Naidu is expected to reach Karunanidhi’s house.

Stalin on his twitter account said “Thalaivar (leader and reference to his father) is getting the best medical care and treatment. We hope he will recover soon and thank everyone in his own words.”

The veteran Indian politicians and DMK leader was suffering from urinary tract infection.

The Kauvery Hospital which is monitoring his health on Thursday said that there has been a slight decline in Karunanidhi’s health due to age-related ailments.

“He is currently being treated… with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. He is being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital-level care at his home,” Kauvery Hospital’s Executive Director Aravindan Selvaraj said.